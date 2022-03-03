DAOventures Price Tops $0.0360 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 28% against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $331,285.94 and $366.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010667 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

