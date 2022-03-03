Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 364.4% in February

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 364.4% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,428. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.