Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

DNKEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 34,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

