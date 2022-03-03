CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,741. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.