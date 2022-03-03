CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,741. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
