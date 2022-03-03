CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CTMX stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $263.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

