Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 138,255 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,711,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.