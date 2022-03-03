Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYRN opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cyren has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

