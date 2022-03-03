CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 260.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

