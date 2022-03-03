CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,497,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 176,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,679,000 after acquiring an additional 903,835 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 179,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.