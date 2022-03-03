Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Culp has increased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Culp has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Culp to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

CULP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 118,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,078. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Culp by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CULP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

