Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

