CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $90,457.29 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.88 or 0.00027233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $90,457.29 and $78.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06692564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,568.24 or 0.99910448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

