Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,380 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

