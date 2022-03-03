Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

