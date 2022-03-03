Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.76. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

