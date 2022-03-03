Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth $224,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PWP opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

