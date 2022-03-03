Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of GAN worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.46. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.