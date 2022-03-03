CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $65.56.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.