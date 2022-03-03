CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

