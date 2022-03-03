CryptoBlades Price Tops $6.17 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $6.17 or 0.00014238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.67 or 0.06702409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.20 or 1.00165217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,952 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

