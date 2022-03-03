CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $66,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $201.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.63, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

