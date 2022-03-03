Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

