Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,069 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 326,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

