Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $743.88. 5,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,118. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $824.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

