Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.00. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,270. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

