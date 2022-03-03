Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.41. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,069. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

