Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,483 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 359,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,539,883. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

