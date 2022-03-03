Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

