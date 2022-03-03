Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

