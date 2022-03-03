Critical Comparison: Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) and Its Competitors

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hennessy Advisors to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors’ peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 30.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Hennessy Advisors Competitors 27.69% 26.67% 12.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million $7.90 million 9.44 Hennessy Advisors Competitors $3.09 billion $505.01 million 18.26

Hennessy Advisors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors Competitors 709 3354 3580 140 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Hennessy Advisors’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hennessy Advisors has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors peers beat Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

