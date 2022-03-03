Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Criteo has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.