Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 167,684 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,661 shares of company stock worth $878,012 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRNX stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.45.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.