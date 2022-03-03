Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,123 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 261,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,680. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

