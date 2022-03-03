Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

