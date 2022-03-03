Credit Suisse AG Takes $220,000 Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCBG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $304,086. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.