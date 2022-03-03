Credit Suisse AG Takes $206,000 Position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.49% of ZIVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIVO stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.06. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 44,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 28,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,056 shares of company stock worth $317,582. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

