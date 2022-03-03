Credit Suisse AG Sells 228,593 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 228,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88.
Harmony Gold Mining Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
