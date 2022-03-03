Credit Suisse AG Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of FutureFuel worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 33.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.74. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.72%.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

