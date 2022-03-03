Credit Suisse AG Has $229,000 Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RPC were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPC Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.