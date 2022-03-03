Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 240,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,645,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 225,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $585.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

