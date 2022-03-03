Cowen Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $30.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.58.

BP stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

