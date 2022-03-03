Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 2.03. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

