CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

CSGP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. 2,419,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

