Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 21,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89.
CRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.