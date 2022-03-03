Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 21,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,282.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 205,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 86,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

