Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

