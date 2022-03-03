Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 30,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,051. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

