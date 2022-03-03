ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.