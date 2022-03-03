Contrasting Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91% Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 8.87% 0.93%

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amerant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trustmark and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Amerant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.88 $147.37 million $2.34 13.53 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.61 $112.92 million $3.02 10.64

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Trustmark on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

