Contrasting Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$19.47 million N/A N/A vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 11.38 -$8.50 million ($0.09) -9.00

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Reneo Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.82% -29.22% vTv Therapeutics -46.27% N/A -33.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reneo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 609.61%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 579.01%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

