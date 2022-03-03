Contrasting Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $87.22, suggesting a potential upside of 71.25%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Sigma Designs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 2.23 $129.20 million $9.86 5.17 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 45.04% 74.56% 47.92% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Sigma Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

